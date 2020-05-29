2016 Audi S3

+ taxes & licensing
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
Only 59,900km on this Local, One Owner, Accident Free S3 Technik! Beautifully optioned in Sepang Blue over Black S Line Leather, this S3 is in outstanding condition inside and out; pride of ownership shows. Bang and Olufsen Stereo, LED Lighting Package and Black Optics Trim are a few of the special touches on this car. 2 Sets of tires are inlcluded to make this a perfect year 'round ride! Lone Star Mercedes-Benz; Calgary’s Original Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership has been serving Calgary and surrounding areas for 50 years. All of our inventory goes through a rigorous inspection for safety and function, plus an extensive, professional detail to provide an “almost new” vehicle purchase experience. We hand select only the best units to keep for our inventory; taking the guessing game out of purchasing a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz or other fine automobile. Please reach out to us online or call any one of our experienced Pre-Owned Sales Consultants at (403) 253-1333 to discuss the perfect unit for you today!
