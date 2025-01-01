$13,500+ GST
Make it Yours
2016 BMW 2-Series
2016 BMW 2-Series
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$13,500
+ GST
Used
137,211KM
VIN WBA1G9C54GV599085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 85642
- Mileage 137,211 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday August 26.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 85642
Lot #: 915
Reserve Price: $13,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
*PANELS PAINTED* *BRAKES REQUIRE REPAIR*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2016 BMW 2-Series