2016 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
403-263-4446
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW 328D XDRIVE AWD WITH 146139 KMS, AFTERMARKET WHEELS, DIESEL, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, CD/RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOW LOCKS, AND MUCH MORE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4