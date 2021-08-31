Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 3 Series

146,139 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

328d DIESEL AWD NAVI BCAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 3 Series

328d DIESEL AWD NAVI BCAMERA

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 7981083
  2. 7981083
  3. 7981083
  4. 7981083
  5. 7981083
  6. 7981083
  7. 7981083
  8. 7981083
  9. 7981083
  10. 7981083
  11. 7981083
  12. 7981083
  13. 7981083
  14. 7981083
  15. 7981083
  16. 7981083
  17. 7981083
  18. 7981083
  19. 7981083
  20. 7981083
  21. 7981083
  22. 7981083
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

146,139KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7981083
  • Stock #: 438857
  • VIN: WBA8F1C5XGK438857

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 146,139 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 328D XDRIVE AWD WITH 146139 KMS, AFTERMARKET WHEELS, DIESEL, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, CD/RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOW LOCKS, AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,ABS,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Telematics,Sun/Moonroof,Power Folding Mirrors,Rear A/C,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Daytime Running Lights,Front Head Air Bag,Mirror Memory,Rear Bench ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 99,559 KM
$38,488 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 41,810 KM
$30,988 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tundra S...
 157,132 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory