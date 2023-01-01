Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 3 Series

112,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

M SPORT w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 3 Series

M SPORT w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 9463012
  2. 9463012
  3. 9463012
  4. 9463012
  5. 9463012
  6. 9463012
  7. 9463012
  8. 9463012
  9. 9463012
  10. 9463012
  11. 9463012
  12. 9463012
  13. 9463012
Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

112,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9463012
  • Stock #: 20075
  • VIN: WBA8E3C57GK501590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 20075
  • Mileage 112,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This M SPORT BMW 328 comes fully loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, BMW's amazing xDRIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, M SPORT package adds: 19-inch M alloy wheels / aero body kit / heated tilt & telescoping M steering wheel / sport-tuned suspension, LED fog lights, heated power leather seats, automatic xenon headlights, front & rear parking sensors, back-up camera, push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, premium sound system, power sunroof and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, ABS, Auxiliary Audio Input, Traction Control, Power Windows, Heated Front Seat(s), Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Driver Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Rain Sensing Wipers, Generic Su...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2016 BMW 3 Series M ...
 112,500 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X1 xDRIVE w...
 52,000 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 LU...
 72,100 KM
$43,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory