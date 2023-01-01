Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 3 Series

156,067 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

Luxury | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 3 Series

Luxury | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

  1. 1679030630
  2. 1679030631
  3. 1679030764
  4. 1679030764
  5. 1679030764
  6. 1679030764
  7. 1679030630
  8. 1679030764
  9. 1679030764
  10. 1679030764
  11. 1679030764
  12. 1679030764
  13. 1679030765
  14. 1679030764
  15. 1679030764
  16. 1679030764
  17. 1679030764
  18. 1679030764
  19. 1679030820
  20. 1679030820
  21. 1679030820
  22. 1679030820
  23. 1679030820
  24. 1679030820
  25. 1679030820
  26. 1679030820
  27. 1679030820
  28. 1679030820
  29. 1679030820
  30. 1679030820
  31. 1679030820
  32. 1679030820
  33. 1679030820
  34. 1679030820
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
156,067KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9730255
  • Stock #: GTS7241
  • VIN: WBA8E3G56GNT77241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GTS7241
  • Mileage 156,067 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 3 Series is arguably the most comfortable, fun, and luxurious compact sedan ever made. With enough room to stretch your legs and have someone sit behind you while keeping a length of 182", this stunning car can appeal to anyone.

It comes equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder turbo engine that is unbelievable fuel efficient and fun. with 240 HP and 9L/100KM average city fuel economy, this is the perfect car for just about anyone. 

Navigation, heated seats, amazing sound system and multiple drive modes are one of the many features this awesome BMW has. You can drive in style, save gas money, haul around the family and have a ton of fun all at the same time. 

Once you own a car like this, you will never go back to boring. 

Call us Today @ 587-432-3333 To book an appointment!

 

Financing available. 

Warranty options available. 

Carfax Included. 

Inspection Included.

 

$160-380* Bi-weekly O.A.C, $ 0 Down payment possible, Fast approvals, Everyone approved!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

Once we do a personal credit check then we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH - 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY ALBERTA - 587-432-3333

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports South

2016 Cadillac ATS Pe...
 142,565 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic
2014 Audi S4 Technik...
 147,497 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 228i xDrive...
 51,102 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic

Email GT Motor Sports South

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

Call Dealer

587-432-XXXX

(click to show)

587-432-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website