2016 BMW 4 Series
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads in this sleek 2016 BMW 4 Series Coupe, now available at Royalty Motors! This black beauty with a striking red interior is sure to make a statement wherever you go. The powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine paired with the smooth automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system delivers a thrilling driving experience. With only 114,000km on the odometer, this well-maintained BMW is ready for many more adventures.
Enjoy the luxury and comfort of this sporty coupe with its impressive list of features. The heated seats and steering wheel will keep you warm on chilly Canadian mornings, while the sunroof allows you to soak up the sunshine. Stay connected with Bluetooth and the premium sound system, and navigate with ease thanks to the built-in GPS. The rearview camera and anti-lock brakes provide peace of mind on the road, and the balance of the factory warranty offers added security.
Here are five features to get your adrenaline pumping:
- All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any Canadian weather condition with confidence.
- Sunroof: Open up to the sky and let the fresh air in.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable in any weather.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favourite tunes in crystal-clear audio.
- Rearview Camera: Park with ease and navigate tight spaces with confidence.
Visit Royalty Motors today to see this stunning 2016 BMW 4 Series Coupe in person.
