<p>Turn heads in this sleek 2016 BMW 4 Series Coupe, now available at Royalty Motors! This black beauty with a striking red interior is sure to make a statement wherever you go. The powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine paired with the smooth automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system delivers a thrilling driving experience. With only 114,000km on the odometer, this well-maintained BMW is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Enjoy the luxury and comfort of this sporty coupe with its impressive list of features. The heated seats and steering wheel will keep you warm on chilly Canadian mornings, while the sunroof allows you to soak up the sunshine. Stay connected with Bluetooth and the premium sound system, and navigate with ease thanks to the built-in GPS. The rearview camera and anti-lock brakes provide peace of mind on the road, and the balance of the factory warranty offers added security.</p><p>Here are five features to get your adrenaline pumping:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>: Tackle any Canadian weather condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Sunroof</strong>: Open up to the sky and let the fresh air in.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel</strong>: Stay comfortable in any weather.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System</strong>: Enjoy your favourite tunes in crystal-clear audio.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera</strong>: Park with ease and navigate tight spaces with confidence.</li></ul><p>Visit Royalty Motors today to see this stunning 2016 BMW 4 Series Coupe in person.</p><p> </p>

2016 BMW 4 Series

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,997

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 4 Series

12046126

2016 BMW 4 Series

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3N9C51GK251129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-XXXX

403-817-5595

$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

2016 BMW 4 Series