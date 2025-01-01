$22,997+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 4 Series
428i Gran Coupe | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$22,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,494 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2016 BMW 428i xDrive Gran Coupe
This luxury Sportback offers a perfect blend of performance, elegance, and practicality. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 engine delivering 240HP and 255 lb-ft of torque, it’s ideal for those seeking a dynamic driving experience with all-weather capability.Features:
Seating for up to 5 with premium leatherette upholstery
8-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode
xDrive All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and control
Heated front seats for added comfort in colder months
Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized temperature settings
Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
Power liftgate for easy cargo access
Sunroof for an open and airy cabin experience
iDrive infotainment system with a 6.5-inch display, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity
Safety: Rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control
Ideal for those seeking a stylish, performance-oriented, and versatile luxury vehicle with modern features and all-weather capability.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666