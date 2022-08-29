$34,990+ tax & licensing
403 243-8344
2016 BMW 4 Series
M SPORT w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$34,990
- Listing ID: 9041896
- Stock #: 19906
- VIN: WBA4B3C56GG528502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 71,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE BMW 435 xDive comes fully loaded with a responsive 3.0L TURBCOHARGED motor, automatic transmission, automatic adaptive xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, power sunroof, power liftgate, Blind Spot Detection system, 19-inch M SPORT alloy wheels, parking sensors, heated power leather seats with memory, NAVIGATION system, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, M performance tuned suspension, sport steering wheel, Lane Departure Warning system, premium sound system and much more!!
Vehicle Features
