2016 BMW 5 Series

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2016 BMW 5 Series

2016 BMW 5 Series

xDRIVE w/ TURBOCHARGED / NAVI / LOW KMS

2016 BMW 5 Series

xDRIVE w/ TURBOCHARGED / NAVI / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8090851
  Stock #: 19693
  VIN: WBA5B3C56GG260975

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Sedan
  Stock # 19693
  Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE BMW 535 xDRIVE comes fully loaded with a responsive 3.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, BMW's LEGENDARY xDrive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, M SPORT package adds; sport-tuned suspension / M SPORT lightweight alloy wheels / M aerodynamic kit / heated M sport steering wheel / heated power leather SPORT seats, front & rear parking sensors, push start ignition, premium Harman Kardon sound system, 360 degree parking cameras, power sunroof, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Departure Warning system, LED foglights, adaptive xenon headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth and much more!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Brake Assist, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Defrost, Daytime Running Lights, MP3 Player, A/C, HID headlights, Tires - Front Performance, Heated Mirrors, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Fog Lamps, T...

