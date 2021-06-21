Menu
2016 BMW 7 Series

93,973 KM

$46,988

+ tax & licensing
$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2016 BMW 7 Series

2016 BMW 7 Series

750Li xDrive MASSAGE NAVI HEADS UP DISPLAY

2016 BMW 7 Series

750Li xDrive MASSAGE NAVI HEADS UP DISPLAY

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

93,973KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7469238
  Stock #: 418243
  VIN: WBA7F2C51GG418243

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Mileage 93,973 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 7 SERIES 750Li XDRIVE AWD WITH 93973 KMS, NAVIGATION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MASSAGE SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Daytime Running Lights,MP3 Player,Keyless Entry,Air Suspension,AM/FM Stereo,Heated Steering Wheel,A/C,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Hands-Free Liftgate,Keyless Entry,Rear Defrost,Air Suspension,Dual Moonroof,WiFi Hotspot,Power Mirro...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

