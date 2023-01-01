Menu
2016 BUICK ENCLAVE AWD PREMIUM WITH 108942 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, 3RD ROW SEATING, HEATED SEATS, VENTED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

2016 Buick Enclave

108,942 KM

$23,988

2016 Buick Enclave

PREMIUM 7 PASSENGERS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

2016 Buick Enclave

PREMIUM 7 PASSENGERS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$23,988

108,942KM
Used
VIN 5GAKVCKD2GJ218801

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 108,942 KM

2016 BUICK ENCLAVE AWD PREMIUM WITH 108942 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, 3RD ROW SEATING, HEATED SEATS, VENTED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!  

ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD),Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Adjustable Steering Wheel,Heated Front Seat(s),Inte...

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

