$23,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Enclave
PREMIUM 7 PASSENGERS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
108,942KM
Used
VIN 5GAKVCKD2GJ218801
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 108,942 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 BUICK ENCLAVE AWD PREMIUM WITH 108942 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, 3RD ROW SEATING, HEATED SEATS, VENTED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD),Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Adjustable Steering Wheel,Heated Front Seat(s),Inte...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
