Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Buick Encore

78,887 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Buick Encore

2016 Buick Encore

Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Buick Encore

Leather

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8419706
  2. 8419706
  3. 8419706
  4. 8419706
  5. 8419706
  6. 8419706
  7. 8419706
  8. 8419706
  9. 8419706
  10. 8419706
  11. 8419706
  12. 8419706
  13. 8419706
  14. 8419706
  15. 8419706
  16. 8419706
  17. 8419706
  18. 8419706
  19. 8419706
  20. 8419706
  21. 8419706
  22. 8419706
  23. 8419706
  24. 8419706
  25. 8419706
  26. 8419706
  27. 8419706
  28. 8419706
  29. 8419706
  30. 8419706
  31. 8419706
  32. 8419706
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,887KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8419706
  • Stock #: 34257
  • VIN: KL4CJGSBXGB617576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34257
  • Mileage 78,887 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MAY 7.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34257 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2018 CF Moto C FORCE...
 9,317 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 175,701 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 219,648 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory