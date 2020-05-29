Menu
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2016 Buick Verano

2016 Buick Verano

Premium Group

2016 Buick Verano

Premium Group

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,200KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5171252
  • Stock #: 20107A
  • VIN: 1G4PT5SV8G4166521
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Compact, 4dr Sdn Premium Group, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Equalizer
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 2.0L ECOTEC DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) VVT (Variable Valve Timing) intercooled turbo (250 hp [186.4 kW] @ 5300 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [351.0 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

