2016 Buick Verano

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Equalizer

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Requires Subscription

ENGINE 2.0L ECOTEC DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) VVT (Variable Valve Timing) intercooled turbo (250 hp [186.4 kW] @ 5300 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [351.0 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.