2016 Chevrolet Camaro

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Emergency Trunk Release

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Spoiler

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Heads-Up Display

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

WiFi Hotspot

Cross-Traffic Alert

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)

TRANSMISSON 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler (Also includes Active Fuel Management.)

