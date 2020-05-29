2016 Chevrolet Camaro

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Exterior
- Rear Spoiler
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Windows
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Heads-Up Display
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- Blind Spot Monitor
- WiFi Hotspot
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Smart Device Integration
- ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
- TRANSMISSON 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler (Also includes Active Fuel Management.)
