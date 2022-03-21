Menu
2016 Chevrolet Corvette

26,553 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
Z51 2LT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

26,553KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8933467
  • Stock #: 22223B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 26,553 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 2LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette features the following options: TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 5-split spoke, Silver-painted aluminum, 19" x 8.5" (48.3 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 10" (50.8 cm x 25.4 cm) rear, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor, Traction control, all-speed, Tires, P245/35ZR19 front and P285/30ZR20 rear, performance, summer-only, run flat (Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations may change the vehicle's performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, see your dealer for a copy of the vehicle's owner's manual.), and Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, push button start, immobilizer and audible visual alarm. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
