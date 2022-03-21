$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2016 Chevrolet Corvette
Z51 2LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8933467
- Stock #: 22223B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 26,553 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 2LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette features the following options: TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 5-split spoke, Silver-painted aluminum, 19" x 8.5" (48.3 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 10" (50.8 cm x 25.4 cm) rear, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor, Traction control, all-speed, Tires, P245/35ZR19 front and P285/30ZR20 rear, performance, summer-only, run flat (Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations may change the vehicle's performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, see your dealer for a copy of the vehicle's owner's manual.), and Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, push button start, immobilizer and audible visual alarm. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.