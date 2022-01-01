Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

98,392 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited ECO Auto

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited ECO Auto

Location

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

98,392KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8093416
  • Stock #: AA0518
  • VIN: 1G1PJ5SB9G7108585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,392 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2016 Chevrolet Cruse Limited - Featuring Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Call or text any time 403-680-9700

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

