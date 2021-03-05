Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

90,249 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

LS

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

90,249KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6633182
  • Stock #: B14696
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK0G6254860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 90,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Chevrolet Equinox! This vehicle rocks its class with 4-cylinder efficiency and distinctive styling! Top features include remote keyless entry, a tachometer, rear wipers, and cruise control. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Deluxe front bucket seats
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Overdrive
Tires: P225/65R17 AS BW
3.53 Axle Ratio
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Playback
Equipment Group 1LS
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 4-Cylinder SIDI w/VVT/E85 (Fleet)
Wheels: 17'' Aluminum
300 kgs (5/070 lbs)

