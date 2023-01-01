2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 3 5 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10363080

10363080 Stock #: GTW0128

GTW0128 VIN: 3GCUKREH1GG156827

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GTW0128

Mileage 169,354 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.