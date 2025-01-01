Menu
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

163,449 KM

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LTZ w/1LZ| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

12487675

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LTZ w/1LZ| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,449KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC5GG318194

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,449 KM

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018


Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Driver Information Centre
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system

Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Pick up box
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines

Fog Lamps
Remote Locking Tailgate

Power Outlet
engine temperature

6-Speaker Audio System

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Exhaust
Chrome
Radio
battery
door handles
cargo area
fuel level
transfer case
alternator
Visors
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Assist handle
External Engine Oil Cooler
DIFFERENTIAL
Instrumentation
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Mouldings
Seat
bodyside
Lamps
Mirror
150 amps
Cooling
Frame
Tailgate
Wheelhouse liners
aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
electric power steering (EPS) assist
fully-boxed
hydroformed front section
top
unauthorized entry
inside rearview auto-dimming
110-volt AC
3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer
CornerStep
cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
deep-tinted
heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr
heavy-duty locking rear
maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
voltage and oil pressure
warning messages and vehicle information
Body
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger
EZ-Lift and Lower
Mirror caps
and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing System
front passenger on A-pillar
rack-and-pinion
rear bumper
seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger
5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management
HD
Taillamps
Tire carrier lock
keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
LED with signature
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap
power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch
thin profile LED
7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
manual tilt and telescoping
Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm
383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)
LED projector with signature DRL and turn

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500