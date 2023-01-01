$11,195+ tax & licensing
$11,195
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-877-212-7418
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-877-212-7418
$11,195
+ taxes & licensing
200,499KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9791647
- Stock #: 229507A
- VIN: 1GCNKNEC6GZ298799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 200,499 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $13195 - Our Price is just $11195!
The all new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 represents the latest in truck innovation from Chevrolet Canada's fastest growing pickup truck brand of 2015 and winner of AJAC Best New Pickup for 2016. This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood, and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 200,499 kms. Stock number 229507A is white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is WT. This full size Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent standard equipment. It comes equipped with a fuel-saving active fuel management system, trailer sway and traction control and rubberized cab floor for easy maintenance. It also comes with air conditioning, cruise control, an AM/FM stereo with USB port, an aux jack, and an SD card slot, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Am/fm Stereo.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Exterior
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Grille surround, chrome
Bumpers, front, black
Bumpers, rear, Black
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.) (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry. Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Safety
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
OnStar, delete
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Media / Nav / Comm
SiriusXM satellite radio, delete
Additional Features
Audio system feature, 4-speaker system audio system on Regular Cab models
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7