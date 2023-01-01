2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Door handles, black

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top

CornerStep, rear bumper

Mirrors, outside manual, Black

Glass, solar absorbing, tinted

Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL

Grille surround, chrome

Bumpers, front, black

Bumpers, rear, Black