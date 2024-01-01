Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

112,221 KM

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT 4WD | HARD TOPPER | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT 4WD | HARD TOPPER | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,221KM
VIN 1GC2KVEG7GZ396021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT6021
  • Mileage 112,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Driver Information Centre

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
GVWR
Pickup box
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Safety

Air Bags
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control

Convenience

engine temperature

Media / Nav / Comm

6-Speaker Audio System

Exterior

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
Remote Locking Tailgate

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
Exhaust
Wheels
Recovery Hooks
Chrome
Radio
battery
door handles
cargo area
fuel level
transfer case
alternator
BUMPER
Visors
body-colour
BLACK
brakes
headlamps
Front
Assist handle
External Engine Oil Cooler
DIFFERENTIAL
Instrumentation
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Mouldings
body colour
driver and front passenger
Seat
bodyside
Lamps
seat mounted
150 amps
Cooling
Frame
Grille surround
Tailgate
Wheelhouse liners
aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
fully-boxed
hydroformed front section
top
Rear axle
and head curtain side-impact
4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) engine.)
4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer
Air cleaner
CornerStep
EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps
cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
deep-tinted
electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
front chrome
front passenger and driver on A-pillars
heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr
heavy-duty locking rear
high-capacity
maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)
rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
voltage and oil pressure
warning messages and vehicle information
Mirror caps
frame-mounted
HD
4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors
halogen projector-beam
17 x 7.5 (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) full-size
steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 17 wheels and tires.)
Double and Regular Cab: Frontal Airbags- Driver single stage and Front Passenger dual-stage; Thorax side-impact
both driver and front passenger. Head-curtain front and rear outboard seating positions; Passenger Sensing System - Infant only suppression for passenger and passenger seat belt reminder status displayed on overhead console (With (ZW9) pickup box delet...
front and rear outboard seating positions.)
rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab models.)
9500 lbs. (4309 kg) (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous engine. Not available with CK25943 or CC25903 model.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500