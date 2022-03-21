2016 Chevrolet Sonic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 3 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8860349

8860349 Stock #: 41463

41463 VIN: 1G1JC5SB9G4168108

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 41463

Mileage 128,381 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.