Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Traverse

211,871 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Traverse

2016 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10615707
  2. 10615707
  3. 10615707
  4. 10615707
  5. 10615707
  6. 10615707
  7. 10615707
  8. 10615707
  9. 10615707
  10. 10615707
  11. 10615707
  12. 10615707
  13. 10615707
  14. 10615707
  15. 10615707
  16. 10615707
  17. 10615707
  18. 10615707
  19. 10615707
  20. 10615707
  21. 10615707
  22. 10615707
  23. 10615707
  24. 10615707
  25. 10615707
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
211,871KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10615707
  • Stock #: 84706
  • VIN: 1GNKVGKD3GJ227780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 84706
  • Mileage 211,871 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 7.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 84706 - LOT #: 627 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2007 Lexus RX 350
215,447 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Edge SEL
 275,788 KM
$1,600 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla ...
 209,391 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory