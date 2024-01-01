$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
2016 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 200,024 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Traverse has the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 18" X 7.5" (45.7 cm x 19.1 cm) machined, Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire, Visors, driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors, Trim, interior, wood grain centre stack and interior trim, Transmission, 6-speed automatic (Included and only available with CV14526 AWD models.), and Traction control. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960