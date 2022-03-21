Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

154,567 KM

Details Description

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

C

C

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

+ taxes & licensing

154,567KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8958655
  • Stock #: 43191
  • VIN: 1C3CCCCG1GN194618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43191
  • Mileage 154,567 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 20.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 43191 - LOT #: R056 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - * TWO SPARE TIRES IN UNIT * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

