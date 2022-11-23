2016 Chrysler 200

$16,488 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 2 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9432552

9432552 Stock #: 184150

184150 VIN: 1C3CCCBG2GN184150

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Mileage 139,280 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 -inc: For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com GPS Antenna Input Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone Premium 7 Driver Info Display Cluster Harman Radio Manufacturer Uconnect Access (subscription required) 8.4 Touchscreen Displa...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.