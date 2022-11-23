$16,488+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler 200
S NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO ROOF LEATHER/HEATED SEATS
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
139,280KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9432552
- Stock #: 184150
- VIN: 1C3CCCBG2GN184150
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 139,280 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 CHRYSLER 200 S WITH 139280 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, COOLED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 -inc: For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com GPS Antenna Input Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone Premium 7 Driver Info Display Cluster Harman Radio Manufacturer Uconnect Access (subscription required) 8.4 Touchscreen Displa...
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7