2016 Dodge Challenger

$29,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 4 , 2 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10216152

10216152 Stock #: 199642

199642 VIN: 2C3CDZAG7GH199642

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black/Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 124,220 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Keyless Start Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD) BLACK/BLACK HOUNDSTOOTH CLOTH BUCKET SEATS Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Gloss Black Aluminum SOUND GROUP I -inc: 276-Watt Amplifier 6 Premium Speakers BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings Satin Black Rear Spoiler 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio Blacktop Stripe Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performa... RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: 8.4 Touchscreen GPS Navigation COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel 180-Amp Alternator Heated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.