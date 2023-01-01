$29,000+ tax & licensing
Stampede Auto
403-888-8174
2016 Dodge Challenger
SXT
Location
2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2
403-888-8174
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
124,220KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10216152
- Stock #: 199642
- VIN: 2C3CDZAG7GH199642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 124,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
BLACK/BLACK HOUNDSTOOTH CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Gloss Black Aluminum
SOUND GROUP I -inc: 276-Watt Amplifier 6 Premium Speakers
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings Satin Black Rear Spoiler 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio Blacktop Stripe Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performa...
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: 8.4 Touchscreen GPS Navigation
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel 180-Amp Alternator Heated Front Seats
2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2