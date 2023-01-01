Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Challenger

124,220 KM

Details Description Features

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Stampede Auto

403-888-8174

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Location

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

403-888-8174

  1. 10216152
  2. 10216152
  3. 10216152
  4. 10216152
  5. 10216152
  6. 10216152
  7. 10216152
  8. 10216152
  9. 10216152
  10. 10216152
  11. 10216152
  12. 10216152
  13. 10216152
  14. 10216152
  15. 10216152
  16. 10216152
  17. 10216152
Contact Seller

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
124,220KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10216152
  • Stock #: 199642
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG7GH199642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,220 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT US TODAY 403-888-8174 ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY INSPECTED WITH CARFAX VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT https://stampedeauto.com/

REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
BLACK/BLACK HOUNDSTOOTH CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Gloss Black Aluminum
SOUND GROUP I -inc: 276-Watt Amplifier 6 Premium Speakers
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings Satin Black Rear Spoiler 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio Blacktop Stripe Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performa...
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: 8.4 Touchscreen GPS Navigation
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel 180-Amp Alternator Heated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stampede Auto

2015 Chevrolet Sonic...
 98,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 269,483 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 230,089 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Email Stampede Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stampede Auto

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

Call Dealer

403-888-XXXX

(click to show)

403-888-8174

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory