2016 Dodge Durango

87,624 KM

Details Description Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
Northland Kia

403-247-2411

R/T

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

  • Listing ID: 5397425
  • Stock #: P0505A
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT6GC477307

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

87,624KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Want more room? Want more style? This Dodge Durango R/T is the vehicle for you. This Dodge Durango R/T's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Dodge Durango R/T is a perfect addition to any home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Laminated Glass
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
506w Regular Amplifier
Leather Door Trim Insert
Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
GPS Antenna Input
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Smart Device Integration
Rear Load-Levelling Suspension
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Streaming Audio
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
9 Performance Speakers
8.4 Touchscreen
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Windows and Remote Engine Start
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 20 x 8 Granite Crystal Aluminum
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Audio
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
10-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt Manual Recline Power 4-Way Lumbar Support and Fold Flat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Northland Kia

Northland Kia

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

