2016 Dodge Durango

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer GPS Navigation Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/body-colour surround Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder LED brakelights Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather Gear Shift Knob Cargo Area Concealed Storage Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Laminated Glass Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Black Side Windows Trim Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 506w Regular Amplifier Leather Door Trim Insert Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats GPS Antenna Input Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Smart Device Integration Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Illuminated Front Cupholder Streaming Audio TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR 9 Performance Speakers 8.4 Touchscreen Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Windows and Remote Engine Start Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Wheels: 20 x 8 Granite Crystal Aluminum 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Audio HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints 10-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt Manual Recline Power 4-Way Lumbar Support and Fold Flat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.