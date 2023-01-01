Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

163,389 KM

Details Description Features

$14,997

+ tax & licensing
$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP-NO ACCIDENTS, AC, 7-PASS

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP-NO ACCIDENTS, AC, 7-PASS

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

163,389KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139502
  • Stock #: CM327073
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg7gr327073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # CM327073
  • Mileage 163,389 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L 6 CYLINDER, 7 PASSENGER , NO ACCIDENTS, ACTIVE STATUS, CLOTH SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!


Introducing the remarkable 2016 Dodge Caravan SE, a true testament to practicality, reliability, and versatility. With only one owner, a clean accident history, active status, and a well-maintained 163,389 kilometers on the odometer, this Caravan is ready to embark on countless memorable journeys with its new owner.
Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive blend of power and fuel efficiency. Whether you're cruising down the highway or maneuvering through city streets, this Caravan's performance will exceed your expectations.
Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of the spacious cabin. Equipped with cozy cloth seats, long rides will no longer be a tiresome affair. The Caravan's clever interior layout provides ample room for both passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families, adventure-seekers, and professionals alike.
This Caravan is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Take control of the road with the cruise control system, allowing you to relax and enjoy the journey without worrying about maintaining a constant speed. The Caravan also boasts an array of safety features, giving you peace of mind on every trip.
In addition to its impressive performance and comfortable interior, this 2016 Dodge Caravan SE offers exceptional value for money. Its affordable price point, combined with its renowned durability, make it an outstanding investment that will serve you faithfully for years to come.
Don't miss the opportunity to own this exceptional Dodge Caravan SE. With its one owner, no accidents, active status, cloth seats, cruise control, and much more, it's a rare gem in the market. Contact us today to arrange a test drive and see for yourself why the Dodge Caravan continues to be a top choice for those seeking practicality and dependability in their everyday lives.

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

