2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP-NO ACCIDENTS, AC, 7-PASS
- Stock #: CM327073
- VIN: 2c4rdgbg7gr327073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 163,389 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6L 6 CYLINDER, 7 PASSENGER , NO ACCIDENTS, ACTIVE STATUS, CLOTH SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!
Introducing the remarkable 2016 Dodge Caravan SE, a true testament to practicality, reliability, and versatility. With only one owner, a clean accident history, active status, and a well-maintained 163,389 kilometers on the odometer, this Caravan is ready to embark on countless memorable journeys with its new owner.
Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive blend of power and fuel efficiency. Whether you're cruising down the highway or maneuvering through city streets, this Caravan's performance will exceed your expectations.
Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of the spacious cabin. Equipped with cozy cloth seats, long rides will no longer be a tiresome affair. The Caravan's clever interior layout provides ample room for both passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families, adventure-seekers, and professionals alike.
This Caravan is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Take control of the road with the cruise control system, allowing you to relax and enjoy the journey without worrying about maintaining a constant speed. The Caravan also boasts an array of safety features, giving you peace of mind on every trip.
In addition to its impressive performance and comfortable interior, this 2016 Dodge Caravan SE offers exceptional value for money. Its affordable price point, combined with its renowned durability, make it an outstanding investment that will serve you faithfully for years to come.
Don't miss the opportunity to own this exceptional Dodge Caravan SE. With its one owner, no accidents, active status, cloth seats, cruise control, and much more, it's a rare gem in the market. Contact us today to arrange a test drive and see for yourself why the Dodge Caravan continues to be a top choice for those seeking practicality and dependability in their everyday lives.
