Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY DECEMBER 12.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 89703 - LOT #: 718 - RESERVE PRICE: $7,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

221,611 KM

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10758908
  2. 10758908
  3. 10758908
  4. 10758908
  5. 10758908
  6. 10758908
  7. 10758908
  8. 10758908
  9. 10758908
  10. 10758908
  11. 10758908
  12. 10758908
  13. 10758908
  14. 10758908
  15. 10758908
  16. 10758908
  17. 10758908
  18. 10758908
  19. 10758908
  20. 10758908
  21. 10758908
  22. 10758908
  23. 10758908
  24. 10758908
  25. 10758908
  26. 10758908
  27. 10758908
  28. 10758908
  29. 10758908
Contact Seller

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
221,611KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBGXGR357412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 89703
  • Mileage 221,611 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY DECEMBER 12.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 89703 - LOT #: 718 - RESERVE PRICE: $7,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2022 Hyundai KONA for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai KONA 74,188 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Chevrolet Spark LT 218,879 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Explorer Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Ford Explorer Sport 154,923 KM $14,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan