Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 6.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 70069 <br/>Lot #: 880 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> **TRANSMISSION ISSUE** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

214,990 KM

Details Description

$1,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12488155

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12488155
  2. 12488155
  3. 12488155
  4. 12488155
  5. 12488155
  6. 12488155
  7. 12488155
  8. 12488155
  9. 12488155
  10. 12488155
  11. 12488155
  12. 12488155
  13. 12488155
  14. 12488155
  15. 12488155
  16. 12488155
  17. 12488155
  18. 12488155
  19. 12488155
  20. 12488155
  21. 12488155
  22. 12488155
  23. 12488155
  24. 12488155
  25. 12488155
  26. 12488155
  27. 12488155
  28. 12488155
  29. 12488155
  30. 12488155
  31. 12488155
  32. 12488155
  33. 12488155
  34. 12488155
  35. 12488155
  36. 12488155
  37. 12488155
  38. 12488155
  39. 12488155
  40. 12488155
  41. 12488155
  42. 12488155
  43. 12488155
  44. 12488155
Contact Seller

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
214,990KM
VIN 2C4RDGBGXGR114201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 70069
  • Mileage 214,990 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 6.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 70069
Lot #: 880
Reserve Price: $1,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**TRANSMISSION ISSUE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2005 Chrysler Sebring Touring for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Chrysler Sebring Touring 292,412 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 217,852 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 BMW 3 Series Xdrive for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 BMW 3 Series Xdrive 235,095 KM $3,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan