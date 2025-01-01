$1,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
214,990KM
VIN 2C4RDGBGXGR114201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 70069
- Mileage 214,990 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 6.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 70069
Lot #: 880
Reserve Price: $1,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**TRANSMISSION ISSUE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 70069
Lot #: 880
Reserve Price: $1,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**TRANSMISSION ISSUE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2005 Chrysler Sebring Touring 292,412 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 217,852 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
2010 BMW 3 Series Xdrive 235,095 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$1,900
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan