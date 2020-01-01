Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT Cruise Control - Air Conditioning

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT Cruise Control - Air Conditioning

Location

Advantage Ford

12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5

403-225-3636

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,808KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4462257
  • Stock #: 5591
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR277433
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Advantage Ford is proud to be a President's Diamond Club Award winner, a prestigious award given to dealerships who provide excellent service to their customers. Please call or click today to schedule an appointment with one of our Sales Professionals. Advantage Ford is an AMVIC licensee.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

