2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

161,316 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Finance and Lease Auto

587-391-7757

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Finance and Lease Auto

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

587-391-7757

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

161,316KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8162461
  • Stock #: FL-0081
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9GR183896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance or Lease at $99/Weekly with Zero Down payment and Sale price of $15,995 O.A.C

*All Vehicles Are Mechanically Inspected. Comes with Verified CARFAX Report

 

Finance or Lease Available - zero down No Payments for 12 Months

Guaranteed Approval | Good, Bad or NO Credit

Extended Warranty & Insurance Available!

 

Finance & Lease Auto - Macleod Trail

Call Us: 1(587) 391-87757

Visit Us: 4115 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary AB, T2G2R6

Visit Our Website www.financeandleaseauto.ca

 

 

**AMVIC Licensed Automotive Dealership**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

