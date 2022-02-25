Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

281,988 KM

Details Description

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8440623
  2. 8440623
  3. 8440623
  4. 8440623
  5. 8440623
  6. 8440623
  7. 8440623
  8. 8440623
  9. 8440623
  10. 8440623
  11. 8440623
  12. 8440623
  13. 8440623
  14. 8440623
  15. 8440623
  16. 8440623
  17. 8440623
  18. 8440623
  19. 8440623
  20. 8440623
  21. 8440623
  22. 8440623
  23. 8440623
  24. 8440623
  25. 8440623
  26. 8440623
  27. 8440623
  28. 8440623
  29. 8440623
  30. 8440623
  31. 8440623
  32. 8440623
  33. 8440623
  34. 8440623
  35. 8440623
  36. 8440623
  37. 8440623
Contact Seller

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

281,988KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8440623
  • Stock #: 34498
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR202758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34498
  • Mileage 281,988 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY APRIL 12.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34498 - LOT #: 576 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ODOMETER DECLARATION: NON-SPECIFIC ODOMETER DECLARATION. - OUT OF PROVINCE - SK: THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT PREVIOUSLY BEEN REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. THE PURCHASER MUST HAVE THE VEHICLE UNDERGO AND PASS AN OUT OF PROVINCE INSPECTION BEFORE IT CAN BE REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 GRAND DESIGN Re...
 999,999 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2003 Infiniti FX45
 331,879 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Versa SL
 103,671 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory