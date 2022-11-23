$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-877-212-7418
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-877-212-7418
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
153,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9356401
- Stock #: J22013D
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG9GR216492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SE
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # J22013D
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 153,000 kms. Stock number J22013D is grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT Premium Plus. Upgrade to the SXT Premium Plus trim and you'll be treated to some nice features. It comes with tri-zone air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third-row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, power windows, power locks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7