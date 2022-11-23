Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

181,518 KM

Details Description Features

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

587-500-7998

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Captain Chairs | EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Captain Chairs | EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

587-500-7998

Contact Seller
Sale

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

181,518KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432654
  • Stock #: CM1048
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR263401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CM1048
  • Mileage 181,518 KM

Vehicle Description

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crossroads Motors

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 181,518 KM
$16,997 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic 4dr...
 167,707 KM
$16,997 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 31,182 KM
$30,997 + tax & lic

Email Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

Call Dealer

587-500-XXXX

(click to show)

587-500-7998

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory