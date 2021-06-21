Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

Location

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7359215
  • Stock #: AA0411
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG9GT111853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2016 Dodge Journey R/T! This AWD SUV comes with all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and six-speaker premium audio, rear park assist, remote start, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, performance suspension, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
dvd player
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Subwoofer
Run flat tires
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD

