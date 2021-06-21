+ taxes & licensing
1-833-580-8858
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
Excellent condition 2016 Dodge Journey R/T! This AWD SUV comes with all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and six-speaker premium audio, rear park assist, remote start, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, performance suspension, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
