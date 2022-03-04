Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Journey

146,883 KM

Details Description

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8477601
  2. 8477601
  3. 8477601
  4. 8477601
  5. 8477601
  6. 8477601
  7. 8477601
  8. 8477601
  9. 8477601
  10. 8477601
  11. 8477601
  12. 8477601
  13. 8477601
  14. 8477601
  15. 8477601
  16. 8477601
  17. 8477601
  18. 8477601
  19. 8477601
  20. 8477601
  21. 8477601
  22. 8477601
  23. 8477601
  24. 8477601
  25. 8477601
  26. 8477601
  27. 8477601
  28. 8477601
  29. 8477601
  30. 8477601
  31. 8477601
  32. 8477601
  33. 8477601
  34. 8477601
  35. 8477601
  36. 8477601
  37. 8477601
  38. 8477601
  39. 8477601
  40. 8477601
  41. 8477601
  42. 8477601
Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

146,883KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8477601
  • Stock #: 34476
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG7GT200478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34476
  • Mileage 146,883 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MAY 7.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34476 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $15,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - * SERVICE AWD MESSAGE IS BEING DIPLAYED * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2014 Mazda MAZDA5
151,726 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra
153,028 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 194,013 KM
$4,200 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory