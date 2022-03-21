Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Journey

111,089 KM

Details Description

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

CVP

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

CVP

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8868590
  2. 8868590
  3. 8868590
  4. 8868590
  5. 8868590
  6. 8868590
  7. 8868590
  8. 8868590
  9. 8868590
  10. 8868590
  11. 8868590
  12. 8868590
  13. 8868590
  14. 8868590
  15. 8868590
  16. 8868590
  17. 8868590
  18. 8868590
  19. 8868590
  20. 8868590
  21. 8868590
  22. 8868590
  23. 8868590
  24. 8868590
  25. 8868590
  26. 8868590
  27. 8868590
  28. 8868590
  29. 8868590
  30. 8868590
  31. 8868590
  32. 8868590
  33. 8868590
  34. 8868590
  35. 8868590
  36. 8868590
  37. 8868590
  38. 8868590
  39. 8868590
  40. 8868590
  41. 8868590
Contact Seller

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

111,089KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8868590
  • Stock #: 40009
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB6GT161891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40009
  • Mileage 111,089 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JULY 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 40009 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $8,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - * ENGINE OIL LEAK * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 Land Rover Rang...
 100,197 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2005 Nissan Pathfind...
 163,095 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 107,155 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory