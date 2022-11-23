Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

89,553 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T LEATHER SEATS HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T LEATHER SEATS HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

89,553KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9443310
  Stock #: 243839
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG6GT243839

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 89,553 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 DODGE JOURNEY RT WITH 89553 KMS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, PUSH-BUTTON START, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD),ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD),PITCH BLACK CLEARCOAT,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-XXXX

403-291-0891

