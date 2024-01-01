$14,997+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
2016 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$14,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C26717
- Mileage 189,048 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Sale: 2016 Ford Edge SEL
This midsize SUV offers a combination of comfort, technology, and versatility. With a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 280HP, it’s perfect for family trips and daily commuting.
Features:
- Comfortable seating for 5
- 8” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM
- Rearview camera
- Premium cloth seats with power-adjustable front seats and heated front seats
- Keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control
- Split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space
- Safety: rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert
Ideal for individuals or families seeking a stylish, well-equipped, and reliable SUV for daily driving.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666