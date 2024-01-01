Menu
For Sale: 2016 Ford Edge SEL

This midsize SUV offers a combination of comfort, technology, and versatility. With a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 280HP, it’s perfect for family trips and daily commuting.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Comfortable seating for 5</li><li>8” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM</li><li>Rearview camera</li><li>Premium cloth seats with power-adjustable front seats and heated front seats</li><li>Keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control</li><li>Split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space</li><li>Safety: rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert</li></ul><p>Ideal for individuals or families seeking a stylish, well-equipped, and reliable SUV for daily driving.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

2016 Ford Edge

189,048 KM

$14,997

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

2016 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,048KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J99GBC26717

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # C26717
  Mileage 189,048 KM

Vehicle Description

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

2016 Ford Edge