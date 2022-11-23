Menu
2016 Ford Edge

195,946 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD/LEATHER/SUNROOF/REARVIEW CAMERA/NAVIGATION

2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD/LEATHER/SUNROOF/REARVIEW CAMERA/NAVIGATION

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

195,946KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9403675
  • Stock #: 60648
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J9XGBC60648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 60648
  • Mileage 195,946 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2016 FORD EDGE SSEL AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation,Panoramic sunroof,CAR STARTER, Blind spot indicators, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows./Rear view camera/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Media player/Am/Fm Stereo/Cd Player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 12 month extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Climate Control
Backup Sensor

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

