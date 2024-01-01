$10,997+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
SE AWD- HEATED SEATS- BLUETOOTH- BACKUP CAM
Location
Crossroads Motors
1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7
403-804-6179
Certified
$10,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # CM23482
- Mileage 214,465 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Escape SE features a stylish and contemporary design with a modern-looking front grille, sleek body lines, and a bold stance. It comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, and power-adjustable mirrors. The 200A Package adds roof rails, providing additional storage options for outdoor gear. The Escape SE 200A is equipped with a 1.6-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. It produces 178 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This combination delivers smooth acceleration and good fuel efficiency. The Escape also offers available Intelligent 4WD, which provides enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Additional Features
