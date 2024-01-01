Menu
The 2016 Escape SE features a stylish and contemporary design with a modern-looking front grille, sleek body lines, and a bold stance. It comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, and power-adjustable mirrors. The 200A Package adds roof rails, providing additional storage options for outdoor gear. The Escape SE 200A is equipped with a 1.6-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. It produces 178 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This combination delivers smooth acceleration and good fuel efficiency. The Escape also offers available Intelligent 4WD, which provides enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions.

2016 Ford Escape
214,465 KM
$10,997 + tax & licensing

Crossroads Motors
1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7
403-804-6179

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN 1FMCU9GX4GUA23482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CM23482
  • Mileage 214,465 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Escape SE features a stylish and contemporary design with a modern-looking front grille, sleek body lines, and a bold stance. It comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, and power-adjustable mirrors. The 200A Package adds roof rails, providing additional storage options for outdoor gear. The Escape SE 200A is equipped with a 1.6-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. It produces 178 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This combination delivers smooth acceleration and good fuel efficiency. The Escape also offers available Intelligent 4WD, which provides enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions.

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Ford Escape