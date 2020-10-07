Menu
2016 Ford Escape

135,450 KM

Details

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Private Collection Auto

403-899-8878

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Private Collection Auto

204 Meridian Rd NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2N6

403-899-8878

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

135,450KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6170400
  VIN: 1FMCU9GX6GUC84158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Ford Escape SE! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: variably intermittent wipers, an outside temperature display, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder EcoBoost engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Second set of wheels with winters currently installed. Summer alloys supplied so you can choose what summer tires you would like to run.  

Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our trusted partners at Funx Automotive Repair. Please get in touch with any questions, viewing is by appointment only and we have full Covid-19 safety measures in effect to ensure a safe and worry free purchase experience. Located out of town ? We can assist with shipping and video walkthgroughs. Get in touch with any questions, financing and leasing availible on all units. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

