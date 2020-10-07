+ taxes & licensing
403-899-8878
204 Meridian Rd NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2N6
403-899-8878
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Introducing the 2016 Ford Escape SE! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: variably intermittent wipers, an outside temperature display, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder EcoBoost engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Second set of wheels with winters currently installed. Summer alloys supplied so you can choose what summer tires you would like to run.
Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our trusted partners at Funx Automotive Repair. Please get in touch with any questions, viewing is by appointment only and we have full Covid-19 safety measures in effect to ensure a safe and worry free purchase experience. Located out of town ? We can assist with shipping and video walkthgroughs. Get in touch with any questions, financing and leasing availible on all units.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204 Meridian Rd NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2N6