Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Expedition

315,335 KM

Details Description

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Expedition

2016 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8753675
  2. 8753675
  3. 8753675
  4. 8753675
  5. 8753675
  6. 8753675
  7. 8753675
  8. 8753675
  9. 8753675
  10. 8753675
  11. 8753675
  12. 8753675
  13. 8753675
  14. 8753675
  15. 8753675
  16. 8753675
  17. 8753675
  18. 8753675
  19. 8753675
  20. 8753675
  21. 8753675
  22. 8753675
  23. 8753675
  24. 8753675
  25. 8753675
  26. 8753675
  27. 8753675
  28. 8753675
  29. 8753675
  30. 8753675
  31. 8753675
  32. 8753675
  33. 8753675
  34. 8753675
  35. 8753675
  36. 8753675
  37. 8753675
  38. 8753675
Contact Seller

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

315,335KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8753675
  • Stock #: 40817
  • VIN: 1FMJK2AT8GEF16134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40817
  • Mileage 315,335 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 28.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 40817 - LOT #: 663DT - RESERVE PRICE: $14,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2007 Forest River FL...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra SV
 156,389 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q5 Premium...
 201,806 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory