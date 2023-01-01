Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Explorer

138,843 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Stampede Auto

403-888-8174

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT Sport Utility 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT Sport Utility 4WD

Location

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

403-888-8174

  1. 10276020
  2. 10276020
  3. 10276020
  4. 10276020
  5. 10276020
  6. 10276020
  7. 10276020
  8. 10276020
  9. 10276020
  10. 10276020
  11. 10276020
  12. 10276020
  13. 10276020
  14. 10276020
  15. 10276020
  16. 10276020
  17. 10276020
  18. 10276020
  19. 10276020
  20. 10276020
  21. 10276020
Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
138,843KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10276020
  • Stock #: A16253
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83GGA16253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Camel
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A16253
  • Mileage 138,843 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT US TODAY 403-888-8174 ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY INSPECTED WITH CARFAX VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT https://stampedeauto.com/

REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stampede Auto

2014 Ford Explorer X...
 112,398 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 4 Series 42...
 157,312 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST 4WD...
 197,432 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Email Stampede Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stampede Auto

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

Call Dealer

403-888-XXXX

(click to show)

403-888-8174

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory