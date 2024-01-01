Menu
<p>For sale at <strong>Red Mile Motors</strong>: <strong>2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 7-Passenger</strong> <strong>$16,988</strong></p><p>Ready to take on your next adventure? The <strong>2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD</strong> is the perfect family SUV, offering 7-passenger seating and plenty of space for everyone and everything. With just <strong>163,644 km</strong> and priced at <strong>$16,988</strong>, this well-maintained Explorer is equipped with a 4WD system for enhanced traction and performance in all conditions, making it ideal for both city drives and weekend getaways.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Year:</strong> 2016</li><li><strong>Model:</strong> Ford Explorer XLT 4WD</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 163,644 km</li><li><strong>Price:</strong> $16,988</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive (4WD)</strong> for superior traction</li><li><strong>7-passenger seating</strong> for your family and friends</li><li>Spacious interior with ample cargo space</li><li><strong>All credit accepted</strong> we work with all credit types to get you approved</li><li><strong>Extended warranty available</strong> for added peace of mind</li></ul><p>Visit us at <strong>Red Mile Motors</strong> <strong>#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB</strong>. Were open <strong>Monday to Thursday from 10 am to 7 pm</strong>, and <strong>Friday to Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm</strong>.</p><p>For more information or to schedule a test drive, <strong>call or text</strong> us at <strong>403-561-3611</strong> or <strong>587-894-6844</strong>.</p><p>Dont miss out on this great deal! Come see why the 2016 Ford Explorer XLT is the perfect fit for your next adventure.</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1732229685940_11957906832627563 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 Ford Explorer

163,644 KM

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
4WD 4dr XLT

11952708

4WD 4dr XLT

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

403-561-3611

Used
163,644KM
VIN 1FM5K8D89GGB45422

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,644 KM

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
3.65 Axle Ratio
58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
70.4 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
turn-by-turn navigation directions
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
794 kgs (6
160 lbs)

