$16,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
2016 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
Location
Red Mile Motors
#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7
403-561-3611
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,644 KM
Vehicle Description
For sale at Red Mile Motors: 2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 7-Passenger $16,988
Ready to take on your next adventure? The 2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD is the perfect family SUV, offering 7-passenger seating and plenty of space for everyone and everything. With just 163,644 km and priced at $16,988, this well-maintained Explorer is equipped with a 4WD system for enhanced traction and performance in all conditions, making it ideal for both city drives and weekend getaways.
Key Features:
- Year: 2016
- Model: Ford Explorer XLT 4WD
- Mileage: 163,644 km
- Price: $16,988
- 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) for superior traction
- 7-passenger seating for your family and friends
- Spacious interior with ample cargo space
- All credit accepted we work with all credit types to get you approved
- Extended warranty available for added peace of mind
Visit us at Red Mile Motors #10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB. Were open Monday to Thursday from 10 am to 7 pm, and Friday to Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.
For more information or to schedule a test drive, call or text us at 403-561-3611 or 587-894-6844.
Don't miss out on this great deal! Come see why the 2016 Ford Explorer XLT is the perfect fit for your next adventure.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Red Mile Motors
Email Red Mile Motors
Red Mile Motors
Call Dealer
403-561-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-561-3611