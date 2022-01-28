Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Explorer

90,620 KM

Details Description Features

$30,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, 3RD ROW SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Explorer

BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, 3RD ROW SEATS

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

  1. 8251524
  2. 8251524
  3. 8251524
  4. 8251524
  5. 8251524
  6. 8251524
  7. 8251524
  8. 8251524
  9. 8251524
  10. 8251524
  11. 8251524
  12. 8251524
  13. 8251524
  14. 8251524
  15. 8251524
  16. 8251524
  17. 8251524
  18. 8251524
  19. 8251524
  20. 8251524
  21. 8251524
  22. 8251524
  23. 8251524
  24. 8251524
  25. 8251524
Contact Seller

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

90,620KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8251524
  • Stock #: A16316
  • VIN: 1FM5K8B88GGA16316

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 90,620 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 FORD EXPLORER 4WD WITH ONLY 90,620 KMS, 7 PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS & HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE AND TRACTION CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Four Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2016 Ford Explorer X...
 137,166 KM
$28,488 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE B...
 105,442 KM
$15,488 + tax & lic
2004 Infiniti FX45
 143,952 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

Call Dealer

403-770-XXXX

(click to show)

403-770-9294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory