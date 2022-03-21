Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Explorer

313,590 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8948281
  2. 8948281
  3. 8948281
  4. 8948281
  5. 8948281
  6. 8948281
  7. 8948281
  8. 8948281
  9. 8948281
  10. 8948281
  11. 8948281
  12. 8948281
  13. 8948281
  14. 8948281
  15. 8948281
  16. 8948281
  17. 8948281
  18. 8948281
  19. 8948281
  20. 8948281
  21. 8948281
  22. 8948281
  23. 8948281
  24. 8948281
  25. 8948281
  26. 8948281
  27. 8948281
  28. 8948281
  29. 8948281
  30. 8948281
  31. 8948281
  32. 8948281
  33. 8948281
  34. 8948281
  35. 8948281
  36. 8948281
  37. 8948281
  38. 8948281
  39. 8948281
  40. 8948281
  41. 8948281
  42. 8948281
  43. 8948281
  44. 8948281
  45. 8948281
  46. 8948281
  47. 8948281
  48. 8948281
  49. 8948281
  50. 8948281
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

313,590KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8948281
  • Stock #: 44975
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HT5GGA72936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 44975
  • Mileage 313,590 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 23.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 44975 - LOT #: NOTSET7 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 76,064 KM
$29,000 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 86,182 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 103,707 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory