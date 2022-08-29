Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Explorer

154,195 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9215182
  2. 9215182
  3. 9215182
  4. 9215182
  5. 9215182
  6. 9215182
  7. 9215182
  8. 9215182
  9. 9215182
  10. 9215182
  11. 9215182
  12. 9215182
  13. 9215182
  14. 9215182
  15. 9215182
  16. 9215182
  17. 9215182
  18. 9215182
  19. 9215182
  20. 9215182
  21. 9215182
  22. 9215182
  23. 9215182
  24. 9215182
  25. 9215182
  26. 9215182
  27. 9215182
  28. 9215182
  29. 9215182
  30. 9215182
  31. 9215182
  32. 9215182
  33. 9215182
  34. 9215182
  35. 9215182
  36. 9215182
  37. 9215182
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,195KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9215182
  • Stock #: 51165
  • VIN: 1FM5K8FH1GGA08892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51165
  • Mileage 154,195 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 29.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 51165 - LOT #: NOTSET8 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2003 Lexus GX 470
201,819 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2004 Land Rover Rang...
 130,820 KM
$200 + tax & lic
2009 GMC Acadia SLE
 255,295 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory